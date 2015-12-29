ISTANBUL Dec 29 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey slipped 0.53 percent in November from a year earlier, to 1.72 million people, data from the Tourism Ministry showed on Tuesday.

For the 11 months to November, foreign arrivals fell 1.36 percent from the same period in 2014, to 34.8 million people, the data showed. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ece Toksabay)