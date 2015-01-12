* Economy hurt by global woes, big current account gap
* Improved rule of law could boost investment -Raiser
* Plummeting oil prices an opportunity for Ankara
By Jonny Hogg
ANKARA, Jan 12 Turkey could become a high-income
nation within five years, provided the government boosts
productivity and embraces much needed structural reforms to
improve the rule of law, the World Bank's country director said
on Monday.
Turkey's economy has enjoyed more than a decade of
impressive growth under prime minister and now President Tayyip
Erdogan and his ruling centre-right AK Party.
However, mounting global financial headwinds, along with a
large current account deficit and lagging foreign investment,
have taken their toll. The government has cut its growth
forecasts for 2014 and 2015 to 3 percent and 4 percent
respectively.
The World Bank's Martin Raiser told Reuters he was hopeful
that Turkey can push per capita gross national income above the
high-income threshold of $12,746 from nearly $11,000 in 2013.
"I would argue that Turkey is now in the position where it
wants no longer to be in the basket of the Nigerias, but rather
the basket of the Polands and the Mexicos," he said in an
interview.
Last week, Raiser unveiled a new World Bank report that
showed Turkey attracting much less foreign capital since the
global financial crisis after peaking in 2007.
In 2013, the government promised a raft of reforms aimed at
overhauling institutions to attract investment, diversify
production and boost participation in the workforce.
However, progress has largely stalled amid a bitterly
contested election cycle and regional security challenges.
TENSIONS
Analysts say political tensions arising from a corruption
scandal that engulfed the government in late 2013 and a public
battle with ally-turned-foe, U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah
Gulen and his followers, may deter investors.
If reforms are enacted, and Turkey exploits its special ties
with the European Union to bring its institutions into line with
European standards, progress can resume, Raiser said
Turkey began EU accession talks in 2005 but they have
largely stalled amid disputes over Cyprus, human rights and
basic freedoms.
Raiser said plummeting global oil prices risked making
investors more risk-averse, but could also help Turkey -- which
relies heavily on imported energy -- shave a percentage point
off its current account deficit and lower inflation.
Even the insecurity which has engulfed neighbouring Iraq and
Syria could present opportunities in the medium term, if Ankara
can maintain regional trade links and establish itself as an
energy hub, he added.
"(Assuming) the region returns to some mode of stability,
Turkey would clearly be very well placed to benefit economically
from that," he said.
(Editing by Dasha Afanasieva and Gareth Jones)