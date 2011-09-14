Ecuador ordered to pay ConocoPhillips $380 mln in damages
Feb 8 A World Bank panel has ordered Ecuador to pay $380 million in damages to a subsidiary of U.S.-based ConocoPhillips for unlawfully expropriating the company's oil investments.
CAIRO, Sept 14 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, on a visit to the Egyptian capital on Wednesday, said he wants to see Egypt involved in the European Union's Nabucco pipeline project.
"We would like to see Egypt in the Nabucco project," Erdogan told a business forum during a two-day visit to Egypt.
The 4,000 kilometre Nabucco pipeline project plans to transport central Asian gas through Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary into Austria and western Europe with an annual transport capacity of 31 bcm. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Alison Birrane)
CHICAGO, Feb 8 A U.S. federal appeals court dismissed an emergency appeal by opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan on Wednesday, saying any complaints should be lodged after the plan is confirmed by the bankruptcy court.
TORONTO, Feb 8 Canada's benchmark stock index ended up on Wednesday after a slow start as an oil price rebound helped some energy stocks, and gold and base metal miners rose as political uncertainty boosted bullion and a likely squeeze on supply pushed copper prices higher.