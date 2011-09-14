CAIRO, Sept 14 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, on a visit to the Egyptian capital on Wednesday, said he wants to see Egypt involved in the European Union's Nabucco pipeline project.

"We would like to see Egypt in the Nabucco project," Erdogan told a business forum during a two-day visit to Egypt.

The 4,000 kilometre Nabucco pipeline project plans to transport central Asian gas through Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary into Austria and western Europe with an annual transport capacity of 31 bcm. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Alison Birrane)