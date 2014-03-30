DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, March 30 Six people were
killed on Sunday in clashes between groups backing rival
candidates in Turkey's municipal elections, which turned into a
referendum on the rule of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.
Security officials said four people were killed in a gun
fight between two families in the village of Yuvacik in the
eastern province of Sanliurfa, which borders Syria. Such
clashes have occurred at previous local elections.
In Hatay province, also bordering Syria, two people died in
a gunbattle between relatives of two candidates in Golbasi
village, the officials said. Candidates in the voting for these
local officials are not party-affiliated.
Tensions rose in Turkey in the build-up to the elections,
with Erdogan trying to fight off graft allegations and stem a
stream of damaging security leaks.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)