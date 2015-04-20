(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
ISTANBUL, April 20 Turkish Finance Minister
Mehmet Simsek said on Monday the government plans to keep its
economic team intact after a June election, when a term limit
could sideline the top minister overseeing the economy, Ali
Babacan.
Babacan, a deputy prime minister in charge of the economy
who is credited by investors for overseeing structural reforms
and unprecedented growth since 2002, is not running for
parliament because of the ruling AK Party's three-term limit.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has indicated if Babacan does
not become a minister, he could still play a part in economic
management from outside the cabinet.
"Our prime minister has expressed that even if three terms
are filled, this team will be kept intact and he will work with
them," Simsek told CNN Turk in comments broadcast live.
"Whether we are in cabinet or not, we will work for the good
of the country from any platform," added Simsek, who is running
for parliament in the June 7 election.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by
Nick Tattersall)