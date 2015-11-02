ANKARA Nov 2 Turkey's return to single-party
rule gives it a window of opportunity to push ahead with
long-neglected economic reforms, but success will depend on the
shape of its new cabinet and whether President Tayyip Erdogan
tries to intervene.
Sunday's vote saw the ruling AK Party regain the majority it
lost in June and marked the end of an almost two-year election
cycle in which economic policy has been driven more by
vote-seeking populism than structural reform.
Turkey will, in all likelihood, not now face another
election until 2019, meaning policy makers have a chance to push
through potentially unpopular reforms without fearing a backlash
at the ballot box.
"The top priority should be redesigning the country's
industrial policy and changing the production structure to shift
to more value-added exports," said Umit Ozlale, economics
professor at Istanbul's Ozyegin University.
"Fiscal discipline and central bank independence are also
crucial."
Turkish assets rallied on Monday, with the lira on track for
its biggest one-day gain in seven years and stocks up 5 percent,
after the election result ended months of uncertainty.
But some analysts voiced concern that the outcome may
embolden Erdogan, who has made fuelling growth his overriding
economic objective, lobbying for interest rate cuts despite
rising inflation and equating high borrowing costs with treason.
Erdogan delivered weeks of stinging criticism of the central
bank earlier this year for failing to slash rates, unnerving
investors, sending the lira to record lows, and fuelling
speculation that its governor might resign.
"If the AK Party does not come up with a coherent economic
programme, the euphoria in markets may turn into a bullish
trap," said Serhat Gurleyen, head of research at Istanbul-based
brokerage Is Yatirim.
Under the constitution, the president should remain above
everyday party politics and policy-making. Erdogan seeks to
change that constitution and create a presidential system; but
even in the absence of those formal powers, he has influenced
government through his personal authority in the AK party he
founded. Critics accuse him of flouting law in so doing.
KEY FIGURES MAY RETURN
Investors will be watching the choice of names in the next
cabinet's economy team, with highly-respected former deputy
prime minister Ali Babacan and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek
both expected to make a return.
"Nobody would want to spoil a team while it is functioning,"
a senior AKP economy official told Reuters. "This year has been
lost and we cannot afford to lose next year. The government and
the economy team will focus on reforms immediately."
Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the economy Cevdet
Yilmaz, who replaced Babacan after June elections, former
Finance Ministry undersecretary and AKP deputy chairman Naci
Agbal, and Erdogan's son in law Berat Albayrak are among names
touted for key cabinet positions, AKP officials said.
Some analysts say Erdogan will step back at least in the
first half of the new government's term to give a chance for
reforms and regain foreign investors' confidence, crucial to
financing a current account deficit of around 5 percent of GDP.
Turkey needs to boost productivity and value-added exports
and reduce its reliance on imported energy, which would help
narrow the current account gap. The central bank needs scope to
use interest rates freely to fight inflation, economists say.
Simsek told Reuters late on Sunday that a drop in political
uncertainty after Sunday's vote gave Turkey a chance to press
ahead with reform. Two senior economy officials from the ruling
party said efforts were already under way.
"Determining strategic sectors and reshaping incentive
policies for these sectors will be a top priority for the new
government," said one of the officials.
In the longer term, economists say Turkey needs to increase
its savings rate, improve the quality of its education and
reform the judicial system to boost investor confidence and help
push it out of the so-called "middle-income trap".
It must also grapple with resurgent Kurdish insurrection in
the southeast and contain spillover from Syria's civil war.
Domestically, it remains unclear whether Erdogan will continue
action against opposition media and elements in the police and
judiciary he accuses of conspiring to discredit and unseat him.
Not all believe Erdogan will drop old habits that the more
liberal, less influential, elements in the AK Party itself have
increasingly found a hindrance.
"I find the idea that Erdogan will step back a bit naive,"
said Murat Ucer, an economist at consultancy GlobalSource.
"The equation will be determined by the magnitude of
conflicts within the AKP, the Fed's decisions, and markets'
reactions against Erdogan's populist discourse."
(Editing by Nick Tattersall and Ralph Boulton)