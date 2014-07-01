* Presidency seen crowning Erdogan's transformation of
Turkey
* Erdogan says entered politics "for Allah"
* Prime minister seen winning August election
ANKARA, July 1 Tayyip Erdogan declared his
candidacy on Tuesday for a more powerful presidency which rivals
fear may entrench authoritarian rule and supporters, especially
conservative Muslims, see as the crowning prize in his drive to
reshape NATO member Turkey.
Supporters of his ruling Islamist-rooted AK Party cheered,
clapped and sang pro-Erdogan songs after deputy chairman Mehmet
Ali Sahin announced the prime minister's widely expected
candidacy in the August presidential election.
"We entered politics for Allah, we entered politics for the
people," Erdogan told a crowd of thousands in an auditorium in
the capital Ankara, where the party faithful erupted into chants
of "Turkey is proud of you".
Erdogan, hugely popular despite a graft scandal he blamed on
traitors and terrorists, is very likely to win the August vote.
In so doing, he would bolster his executive powers after 11
years as prime minister that have seen him subdue a secularist
judiciary and civil service and tame a once all-powerful army.
He has long sought a powerful presidency to escape the vagueries
and potential obstacles of the current paliamentary system.
Critics see in this a move to cast off remaining checks on
his power.
"They called us regressive because we said our prayers,"
Erdogan said in a speech dotted with references to his faith.
"They said we weren't good enough to be a village leader,
that we couldn't be prime minister, that we couldn't be elected
president. They didn't even deign to see us as an equal person
in the eyes of the state."
Erdogan, 60, offers himself as champion of a conservative
religious population treated for generations as second class
citizens. A new breed of Islamic entrepreneur has arisen, the
headscarf, symbol of female Islamic piety, was seen for the
first time in state institutions. Islamist rhetoric that 15
years ago won Erdogan a jail term is now commonplace.
The enemy identified now in countless Erdogan speeches as
"they" is a secularist establishment that dominated Turkey until
he came to power. But many secular Turks in the broader
population may increasingly feel the finger pointing at them.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican
People's Party, said Erdogan was polarising society.
"Someone who does not believe in the separation of powers
cannot be a president," Kilicdaroglu told members of his
secularist party in parliament. "Someone who does not believe in
the supremacy of law, whose sense of justice has not developed
cannot be a presidential candidate."
DWINDLING POPULARITY IN WEST
The presidency Erdogan would assume if elected would in
theory differ little from the largely ceremonial post occupied
by incumbent Abdullah Gul.
But his personal authority and the fact of being elected by
the people, not parliament, would in effect allow a reading of
the constitution that grants broader powers. The possibility
exists that his exercise of those powers could be questioned on
constitutional grounds but a challenge could prove difficult.
The candidates' list for the election testifies to dramatic
change wrought in Turkey by his premiership, an old secularist
elite yielding to two men of Islamist pedigree and a third from
a long-suppressed Kurdish minority. No one campaigns now on a
secularist, anti-Islamist platform, once the only permissible
step to power.
Erdogan's Turkey had been held up in the West as a worthy
example of a functioning Islamic democracy, on the edge of a
volatile Middle East.
He has also brought within reach a possible end to a 30-year
Kurdish insurgency which has killed 40,000 people and vowed in
his speech to maintain a peace process with militants in which
he has invested considerable political capital.
He has presided over a decade of strong economic growth and
rising living standards, bringing stability to a country which
for decades was hamstrung by financial crises, ineffective
coalitions and a series of military coups.
Whatever his popularity at home, however, in the West it has
dwindled. Last year saw a harsh crackdown on anti-government
protests and a purge of the judiciary and police as he fights
graft allegations against his inner circle which he has
portrayed as part of a foreign-backed plot to unseat him.
Political opponents have been branded traitors and
terrorists.
"He will bring to the office his own style of aggressively
defiant government, typified by micro-management, bullying of
opponents and a penchant for polarization rather than
conciliation," said Wolfango Piccoli of risk research firm Teneo
Intelligence.
"At best, this setup will preclude Turkey from adopting a
more liberal and inclusive understanding of democracy; at worst,
it will further push the country towards authoritarian
governance," he said.
POWER STRUGGLE
Critics accuse Erdogan of using a power struggle with
U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen as a cover to entrench
dictatorial powers and create an inner state apparatus based on
close personal loyalties.
During his speech he vowed to step up his battle against
what he terms Gulen's "parallel state" within the judiciary and
state organs, which he accuses of plotting to unseat him.
Erdogan's chief adviser Yalcin Akdogan commmented: "Erdogan
will not use any power which is not in the constitution. He will
exercise every power in the constitution appropriately.
"What is expected of the president in the new period is that
all state organs act together towards the same goal in a
harmonious way according to state policies," he wrote in Star
newspaper.
Aides have said he would rule with a "council of wise men" -
made up partly of close allies in his current cabinet - would
help oversee top government business, senior officials told
Reuters, effectively relegating some ministries to technical and
bureaucratic roles.
Parliamentary elections next year could give AK a two thirds
majority allowing him to consolidate even those powers.
A senior AK Party official told Reuters Erdogan as president
would act in harmony with the government, acting together with
the prime minister as the joint head of the executive. Current
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu is regarded as a favourite to
take over as prime minister.
