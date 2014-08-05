* Erdogan says Turks will embrace presidential system
* Main rival stresses need for impartial leader
* Turkey holds first ever presidential election on Sunday
By Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL, Aug 5 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan made one of his strongest calls yet for the country to
"make a jump" towards a presidential system, saying Sunday's
election will nurture people's enthusiasm for the kind of
executive presidency he has long sought.
His vision for a strong, hands-on president sets him in
sharp contrast with his main rival, Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu, who
has warned against an executive-style system, arguing that the
head of state should be impartial and rise above the turbulence
of daily politics.
The stark difference between the two main rivals' visions
for the role of the president means the Sunday election is not
only about choosing who should be Turkey's 12th President but
also how that President should rule.
"I see that my nation will embrace the presidential system
with this election and will start talking about it," Erdogan
told Kanal 24 television late on Monday.
"They will say 'I chose the president, why should I not
choose an executive president' ... It makes sense for advanced
countries to generally have a presidential system, or a
semi-presidential system," he said. "We have to make a jump."
Turks will vote directly for their president for the first
time on Aug. 10. Previous heads of state have been chosen by
parliament.
Erdogan, widely expected to win the vote, has long advocated
reform of Turkey's parliamentary regime, making no secret of his
ambition to become a stronger and a more active president than
incumbent Abdullah Gul.
Ihsanoglu, a veteran Islamic scholar nominated jointly by
opposition parties, has based his campaign on the opposite
principle, warning that a president with a political agenda
would only add to the strains within Turkish society.
"The president should be distant to all political parties
and he should not dictate his own terms. There could be times of
crisis, and I think the president has to be neutral to ease the
tensions," Ihsanoglu told Reuters last month.
After dominating Turkish politics for over a decade, few
doubt Erdogan will beat Ihsanoglu and the third candidate
Selahattin Demirtas, a young Kurdish politician, with polls last
month suggesting the premier could win in the first round.
Erdogan's opponents say his victory would only tighten his
grip, concentrating more power in the hands of a man they say
has polarised Turkish society along secular-religious lines and
worried Turkey's Western allies.
CONSTITUTIONAL POWERS
Turkey's constitution makes reference to the necessity of
the president being impartial, saying that the president-elect
should cut any ties with his party.
But it also arms the president with powers such as chairing
cabinet meetings, an article Erdogan frequently cites as the
basis for his bid for a stronger presidency.
"I may not find my once a week meeting with the prime
minister sufficient and we might introduce a different working
basis here," Erdogan told Kanal 24. "Let's say the cabinet would
meet once a week or once every fortnight, and you (as the
president) would attend once a month."
Introducing an executive presidency would require changes to
the constitution, which could be easier for the ruling AK Party
if it wins a stronger parliamentary majority in elections next
year. A two-thirds majority in parliament would be enough to
enact constitutional changes without the need for a referendum.
Senior party officials have told Reuters that Erdogan is
likely in the meantime to work with a 'council of wise men' to
help him oversee top government business. They say the
presidency's weight will be felt more in decisions.
Ihsanoglu warned that the last time a Turkish president got
tangled up in the country's tumultuous politics, one of the
country's worst economic crises quickly followed, referring to a
fight at the top of the state in 2001 which ignited a collapse
of the lira and a meltdown in the banking sector.
Markets plunged, the lira halved in value and the Turkish
economy went into a long and painful crisis after former prime
minister Bulent Ecevit said then-President Ahmet Necdet Sezer
had thrown the constitution at him during a meeting.
"The place of the head of the state is not one for
improvisation. He has to be calm, balanced and cool-headed,"
Ihsanoglu said.
(Editing by Daren Butler, Nick Tattersall and Hugh Lawson)