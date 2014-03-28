* Turkey unable to keep top secrets despite purge
* Foreign minister calls leak investigation
* Supporters of Erdogan rival deny involvement in leak
* Prime minister faces string of crucial elections
By Ralph Boulton
ISTANBUL, March 28 Turkey's spymaster discusses
possible military intervention in Syria with army and civilian
chiefs, and days later it all appears on the Internet.
This breach appears to highlight a shocking truth for Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan: that Turkey can no longer keep even
top-level security planning secret, despite his purge of
thousands of officials to root out a covert network of enemies
he accuses of sabotaging the state.
Erdogan was out of public action on Friday, resting his
voice strained by campaigning for local elections this weekend -
the first in a string that will decide the future of a man who
has reformed Turkey fundamentally but is now accused of
authoritarian and divisive tendencies.
Even without the principal actor, the drama played on over
the leaked audio tape that appeared on YouTube on Thursday.
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, in whose office the
security meeting took place, said "everyone and everything
within the Foreign Ministry will be investigated with utmost
scrutiny" - a measure of the alarm stirred by the tape and fears
of others that might follow.
"This is an act of espionage against the security of the
state, it is audacity the like of which we have never seen
before," said President Abdullah Gul, an Erdogan ally.
A body close to the Hizmet movement of U.S.-based cleric
Fethullah Gulen, whom Erdogan accuses of running a "dirty
campaign" of espionage to implicate him in corruption and topple
him, said suggestions Gulen was involved were "beyond comedy".
The leaking of such sensitive material, and other evidence
of infiltration of the security and surveillance apparatus,
could also raise alarm among NATO allies who see Turkey as
occupying a crucial position on the edge of a volatile Middle
East.
The meeting discussed whether to send forces across the
Syrian border to secure the tomb of Suleyman Shah, grandfather
of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, in an area largely
controlled by militant Islamists fighting the Damascus
government. Ankara regards the tomb as Turkish territory.
One leftist daily carried on Friday the headline "I'll Send
Four Men, Fire Eight Rockets". This referred to a comment on the
tape attributed to intelligence chief Hakan Fidan - one of
Erdogan's closest allies - that if necessary he could send four
men to Syria with eight rockets and fire onto empty land. This,
the voice said, could be used to justify Turkish intervention.
Officials, aware that any involvement in Syria would be
highly unpopular with Turkish voters, accept the tape is genuine
but say it was manipulated in places. Its dissemination on radio
and television has been banned in Turkey and the government
ordered that the video-sharing site YouTube be shut down.
A crisis erupted in Turkey on Dec. 17 when anti-graft police
raided homes and detained businessmen close to Erdogan and sons
of ministers. Erdogan responded by purging members of the police
force and judiciary he accused of serving Gulen, a former ally
who controls a network of schools and businesses and has over
decades infiltrated state institutions and business.
"There are two shocking things in this case," said Sinan
Ulgen, Chairman of Istanbul's Edam think tank. "One is the fact
that Turkey is now unable to keep a conversation at the highest
level in the security establishment...secret."
"The second shocking thing is that despite every measure
they have taken since December 17, including the purge of many
thousands of people including police, judiciary and probably
other places, this continues to go on."
ELECTIONS
Sunday's local polls will test Erdogan's popularity
following the corruption scandal and a heavyhanded police
crackdown on anti-government protests in the summer. Failure by
Erdogan's AK Party to hold Istanbul, Turkey's biggest city, and
the capital Ankara could undermine his authority.
It is unclear yet what effect the corruption scandal and
leak will have on the outcome, but government officials argue
the tape could work in Erdogan's favour by rallying voters
disgusted by the release state secrets behind him.
Sympathetic media stuck up for Erdogan on Friday. "We
condemn the heinous treason against Turkey," a couple of dozen
pro-government newspapers and television stations said in a
joint statement. "Exposing all kinds of state secrets and
strategic plans to overthrow the government in pursuit of
success, the shadow organisation has given itself away."
Erdogan used Gulen's influence in his early years in power
to help rein in an army that had toppled four governments in 40
years. Critics suggest, in essence, that having let the wolf
into his kitchen he should not be surprised by the outcome.
The present confrontation began when Erdogan moved last year
to close Gulen's schools, a source of income and influence.
ERDOGAN FEELS DUPED
Tercan Basturk, board member of the Journalists and Writers
Foundation that often speaks for Hizmet - also known as Cemaat -
said the movement had nothing to do with the tape.
"How could Cemaat go into a secure room where four diplomats
were in and listen to them?" he asked. "It's beyond comedy. It's
a room with all security measures taken, impossible to listen to
from outside. They are looking for Cemaat under every stone."
A government official, who asked not to be named, said
Erdogan accepted he had been "duped" by Gulen, who denies any
involvement in the police graft investigation or leaks. "The
main reason for Erdogan's anger now is this sense of having been
deceived. He's taking this very personally."
Some feel the portrayal of the power struggle as Gulen
versus Erdogan could be too simple.
"One of those attending that meeting is a spy," one
nationalist MHP deputy told Hurriyet newspaper. "The government
is constantly blaming Cemaat, calling it the parallel structure,
but there are various other parallel structures within the state
and they are the ones who have recorded this meeting."
The Syria tape as posted alluded to turmoil in state bodies
since conflict broke out between Erdogan and Hizmet.
"Currently the state is functioning with a few people and
with a few departments able to make proper decisions," Foreign
Minister Davutoglu is quoted as saying in discussing the
problems of marshalling support for actions.
"Definitely, sir, definitely," Deputy Chief of the Armed
Forces General Staff Yasar Guler is quoted as saying.
"Well, are we going to be put off by this?" asks Davutoglu.
"No, we will not be put off, minister, we will not be put
off," General Guler is quoted as saying.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun in
Ankara, Seda Sezer, Ayla Jean Yackley and Daren Butler in
Istanbul; editing by David Stamp)