conspiracy theories in Turkey's election campaign have prompted
both sides to warn about ballot abuse, with the main opposition
saying it alone plans to deploy half a million poll observers.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's embattled ruling AK Party is
expected to follow suit, with at least one of its prominent
candidates warning of "vanishing ink" on ballots.
Erdogan, in office for 11 years, was rocked by
anti-government protests last June, rekindled in recent weeks,
and is now dealing with a corruption scandal swirling around his
inner circle, something he says is orchestrated by opponents.
Polls suggest his party is on course to maintain its
dominance of the electoral map in the March 30 municipal vote.
But there is an increasingly polarised political landscape,
tight races in the major cities of Istanbul and Ankara, and a
building concern about fraud.
"When we take into account the atmosphere in Turkey right
now, this election is more meaningful than ever," said Emrehan
Halici, deputy chairman of the main CHP opposition party.
He said the CHP would deploy 500,000 people to monitor
voting at all 200,000 ballot boxes across the country and
bolster an online system it launched at general elections in
2011 to allow voters to cross check the results.
"Turkish citizens have doubts over these elections, and
they're right to," Halici told Reuters.
The local elections mark the start of a critical 15-month
voting cycle for Turkey, with presidential and parliamentary
polls also due, and the campaigns on both sides have been
peppered with allegations of potential fraud.
It was the AK Party mayoral candidate in Ankara who this
week warned about the risk of "vanishing ink". Erdogan himself
has told rallies of his supporters not to be duped by opponents
using social media to try to trick them into inadvertently
spoiling their ballots.
"ATMOSPHERE OF MISTRUST"
Despite a turbulent political past, Turkey's previous
elections have been largely seen as free and fair, with overall
control of the process resting in the hands of top judges on the
country's Supreme Electoral Board.
But a controversial law pushed through by the AK Party last
month has seen the judiciary come under greater government
control, raising alarm in among other places, the European
Union, which Turkey has been seeking to join for decades.
Last week 18 European MPs sent a letter to EU High
Representative for Foreign Affairs Catherine Ashton urging her
to request an invitation from Turkey for election observers.
"(There's) an atmosphere of mistrust, conspiracy, deep
polarisation and sometimes aggression," Dutch liberal MP
Marietje Schaake, who authored the letter, told Reuters.
"Instead of these elections representing a moment of calm,
they could just add fuel to the fire."
With less than two weeks until polling day, it would be
impossible to deploy a full observer team, Schaake said, but
argued credible monitoring was vital to avoid controversy over
the results sparking any further tensions.
"The stakes are high. For some individuals involved this is
a fight for survival. I think it's in the interests of everyone
that there are independent observers. It's better to be safe
than sorry," Schaake said.
The EU does not normally monitor local polls, and Ankara has
received no request for an invitation, a Turkish official told
Reuters, although Erdogan has said international teams are
welcome to monitor the vote if they wish to.
Erdogan was on the campaign trail on Thursday having on
Wednesday angrily threatened to "ban a ban" imposed on his
party's main campaign video after electoral authorities blocked
it for misusing national symbols.
The video shows a shadowy figure cutting the cords on a huge
Turkish flag, before loyal citizens rush to form a human
flagpole to keep it flying. [ID:nL6N0MH2GD}
