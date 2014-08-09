(Repeats Friday story with no changes)
* Erdogan clear favourite in presidential election
* Turks choosing president by direct vote for first time
* Erdogan wants to forge executive presidency
* Critics see social divisions, over-concentration of power
* Choice of new prime minister will be key
By Nick Tattersall and Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, Aug 8 Tayyip Erdogan is set to secure
his place in history as Turkey's first popularly-elected
president on Sunday, but his tightening grip on power has
polarised the nation, worried Western allies and raised fears of
creeping authoritarianism.
Erdogan's core supporters, religious conservatives, see his
likely rise to the presidency as the crowning achievement of his
drive to reshape Turkey. In a decade as prime minister, he has
broken the hold of a secular elite that had dominated since
Mustafa Kemal Ataturk founded the modern republic on the ruins
of an Ottoman theocracy in 1923.
Opponents see him as a modern-day sultan whose roots in
Islamist politics and intolerance of dissent are taking Turkey,
a member of the NATO military alliance and European Union
candidate, ever further from Ataturk's secular ideals.
Erdogan could, aides have said, serve two presidential terms
and rule to 2023, the 100th anniversary of the secular republic.
Such symbolism is not lost on a leader whose passionate
speeches are frequently laced with references to Ottoman
history.
"On the assumption that Erdogan wins, what we're going to
have is the beginning of a new era," said Marc Pierini, a former
EU ambassador to Turkey and visiting scholar at the Carnegie
Europe think tank.
Until now, Turkish presidents have been chosen by parliament
but under a new law, the three candidates will face the national
electorate as they compete for a five-year term.
Electoral rules ban the publication of opinion polls in the
immediate run-up to the vote, but two surveys last month put
Erdogan's support on 55-56 percent. This is 20 points ahead of
the main opposition candidate, Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu, and enough
to secure the simple majority needed to win in the first round.
Selahattin Demirtas, head of the pro-Kurdish left-wing
People's Democratic Party, was running a distant third.
Erdogan has made no secret of his ambition to change the
constitution and establish an executive presidency; he has also
made clear that in the meantime he will exercise the full powers
of the post under Turkey's existing laws.
They give him the authority to convene cabinet meetings, as
well as appoint the prime minister and members of Turkey's top
judicial bodies, including the constitutional court and supreme
council of judges.
"When a man like Erdogan becomes the first popularly-elected
president, even if the constitution remains unchanged, it will
mean Turkey has switched to a semi-presidential system," said a
senior official from his ruling AK Party. "Starting this Sunday,
there will be a new system."
Ihsanoglu, a diplomat and academic who was ran the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for nine years, is
campaigning for a different style of presidency, avoiding the
kind of bombastic podium speeches that Erdogan has been
delivering at mass rallies around the country.
"The people are fed up with this divisive rhetoric and
mistakes. They are looking for a calm, dignified way of ruling,"
Ihsanoglu told Reuters in an interview.
"Supremacy of law and justice have taken a big blow in
Turkey. The new president should work very hard to help restore
the independence and impartiality of the judiciary," he said.
IMPULSIVE
A strong Erdogan victory would mark an extraordinary
recovery from one of his most difficult years in office. He has
bounced back from anti-government demonstrations last summer, a
corruption scandal months later and a power struggle with his
former ally, U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.
Erdogan accuses Gulen, whose network of followers wield
influence in the police and judiciary, of unleashing the graft
scandal in a plot to oust him and has responded by purging
institutions of those thought to be loyal to the cleric.
It is a battle he has vowed to pursue as president.
Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets research at Standard
Bank in London, compares his tactical skills with those of past
U.S. and British leaders.
"Never bet against Erdogan, as he is simply a brilliant
political operator - a Turkish version of Bill Clinton or Tony
Blair in terms of their ability to feel and shape the mood of a
majority of the nation," Ash said in a recent note.
Turkish financial markets would, he said, welcome a first
round win as a sign of continuity. Since founding the AK Party
in 2001, Erdogan has overseen unprecedented growth and stability
after a long period of economic chaos and political drift.
But there are longer-term concerns about too sharp a
concentration of power in the hands of a man whose views on the
economy can be unorthodox - such as his conviction that high
interest rates cause high inflation.
Erdogan's reactions when threatened can appear impulsive and
autocratic. From a heavy-handed police crackdown on the protests
last summer, to bans on YouTube and Twitter or comments in
recent weeks likening Israel's offensive in Gaza to the actions
of Hitler, Erdogan has drawn growing criticism in Western
capitals and looked isolated internationally.
"His heart and his tongue are very closely connected. That
has its costs sometimes, but nobody can accuse him of not saying
what he believes," said one official in Ankara.
Turkey ranked second to Russia last year in the number of
judgments against it at the European Court of Human Rights. More
than a quarter of the 108 rulings concerned violations of the
right to liberty and security.
"An almighty presidency implies polarising discourse,
implies keeping the rule of law back ... All of this is not EU-
compatible," Pierini said in a telephone briefing with
journalists. "Despite all this, you have a Turkey which is
heavily reliant on NATO for its security. It's going to be a
very difficult relationship."
TURBULENCE AHEAD
In the weeks following his likely victory, Erdogan will
chair AK Party meetings for the last time and oversee selection
of a new party leader, likely to be his future prime minister.
Under the constitution, Erdogan would have to break with the
party once he is inaugurated on Aug. 28. It is therefore vital
for him that a staunch loyalist heads the party he founded.
Should his influence over the party wane, Erdogan could
struggle to force through the constitutional changes he wants to
create an executive presidency, a reform which requires either a
two thirds majority in parliament or a popular vote.
"Removing Erdogan from the post of prime minister and
putting him in the position of president with a constitution he
is unhappy with seems to be a recipe for instability," said
Sinan Ulgen, head of the Istanbul-based Centre for Economic and
Foreign Policy Studies.
Senior AK officials say foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu,
who has strong support within the party bureaucracy and has been
Erdogan's right-hand man internationally, is the top choice to
succeed him, although former transport minister Binali Yildirim
is also trying to position himself for the job.
Davutoglu has declined to be drawn on his future but
dismisses any concerns about Turkey's stability.
"Democracy is the backbone of our success," he told Reuters
in an interview on Wednesday. "A popularly-elected president, a
strong base of support for our party and a strong prime
ministry, all these will motivate us ... There shouldn't be any
worry about the future of Turkey."
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Ayla Jean Yackley and
Selin Bucak in Istanbul; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by
David Stamp)