* Islamist-rooted premier has transformed secular republic
* Critics warn of increasing authoritarianism, polarisation
* Supporters laud Turkey's economic transformation
* Erdogan seen wielding greater power as president
By Daren Butler and Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, Aug 10 Turks began voting on Sunday
with Tayyip Erdogan poised to become the country's first elected
president, fulfilling his dream of what he calls a "new Turkey"
and his opponents say will be an increasingly authoritarian
nation.
A victory for Erdogan would seal his place in history after
more than a decade as prime minister in which Turkey has emerged
as a regional economic power, riding a wave of religiously
conservative support to transform the secular republic founded
by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1923.
But his critics warn that a President Erdogan, with his
roots in political Islam and intolerance of dissent, would lead
the NATO member and European Union candidate further away from
Ataturk's secular ideals.
In one central Istanbul district where opposition to Erdogan
is strong, some voters said they did not want an authoritarian
president, but one who would be non-partisan and inclusive.
"We don't want a president who is authoritarian and tainted,
we want one who defends the parliamentary system and the
people's interests," said architect Ahmet Kensoy, 62. "He should
be independent and impartial, embracing all of society."
Some 53 million Turks were eligible to vote from 8 a.m.
(0500 GMT) but compared to the previous local election in March
there were initially few people at polling stations in central
Istanbul. Voting ends at 5 p.m. (1400 GMT).
Opinion polls put Erdogan, 60, far ahead of two rivals
competing for a five-year term as president. Parliament has in
the past chosen the head of state but this was changed under a
law pushed through by Erdogan's government.
He has set his sights on serving two presidential terms,
keeping him in power past 2023, the 100th anniversary of the
secular republic. For a leader who refers frequently to Ottoman
history in his speeches, the date has special significance.
"God willing a new Turkey will be established ... a strong
Turkey is rising again from the ashes," Erdogan said on Saturday
in his final campaign speech in the conservative stronghold of
Konya in central Turkey.
"Let's leave the old Turkey behind. The politics of
polarisation, divisiveness and fear has passed its expiry date,"
he told an enthusiastic crowd of thousands who waved Turkish and
Erdogan campaign flags and chanted his name.
The prime minister has promised to exercise the full powers
granted to him by current laws, unlike his predecessors who have
played a mainly ceremonial role. But he also plans to change the
constitution to establish a fully executive presidency.
The current constitution, written under military rule after
a 1980 coup, would enable him to chair cabinet meetings and
appoint the premier and members of top judicial bodies including
the constitutional court and supreme council of judges.
'ONE-MAN RULE'
Opinion polls put Erdogan's support at 55-56 percent, giving
him the majority he needed to win on Sunday. If there is no
outright winner, a second round will be held on Aug. 24.
Surveys placed him some 20 points ahead of the main
opposition candidate, Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu. Selahattin Demirtas,
head of the pro-Kurdish left-wing People's Democratic Party, is
seen winning just under 10 percent of the vote.
Turks living abroad have been able to vote at the country's
airports for the last two weeks. One man voting at Istanbul's
Ataturk Airport on Saturday cited the strong economic growth and
development which Turkey has experienced since his party came to
power in 2002 as a strong reason to vote for Erdogan.
"Every year I come to Turkey for holidays and I can observe
the immense change it has undergone. Roads, bridges, the
services carried out in state institutions," said Halis, 46, who
lives in Cologne, Germany with his wife, who wears a headscarf
signalling Muslim piety. "How could they call someone who has
done so much good for his country a dictator?"
Erdogan's ruling AK Party scored a clear victory in local
elections in March and a triumph on Sunday would emphatically
put an end to the toughest year of his time in power.
He was shaken by nationwide anti-government protests last
summer, and months later, Erdogan and his inner circle were
targeted by a corruption investigation and a power struggle with
his former ally, U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.
He accuses Gulen of seeking to overthrow him and has pledged
as president to continue purging institutions such as the police
and judiciary where Gulen is believed to wield influence.
A man casting his ballot at Ataturk Airport on Saturday
voiced his concerns about what he said was "one-man rule getting
stronger every day".
"I don't see a place for myself in that new Turkey Erdogan
keeps talking about, that's why I stay living abroad," said
Umit, 33, who lives in Dubai. "A lot of the things that happen
here do not happen in democratic countries. I live in an Islamic
country, yet I feel more free."
