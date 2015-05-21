ISTANBUL May 21 Turkish authorities believe a
far-left militant was behind bomb attacks on two offices of a
pro-Kurdish party ahead of a parliamentary election on June 7,
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday.
Six people were wounded in the city of Adana at the offices
of the leftist Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). A
simultaneous attack against HDP premises in the nearby town of
Mersin did not cause injuries, officials said.
"The attacker is a terrorist who was arrested as part of the
DHKP-C in the past," Davutoglu told a crowd of ruling AK Party
supporters at a rally in the Black Sea town of Sinop.
His comments were broadcast live by CNN Turk.
The outlawed Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front,
or the DHKP-C, is a Marxist-Leninist group that has bombed
Turkish police and U.S. interests in the past.
A statement from the Interior Ministry said police had
identified a DHKP-C member who was behind the Adana and Mersin
blasts and that he was now being sought by police.
There have been no claims of responsibility for the
bombings, which were among 70 or so attacks on HDP offices and
party members in the run-up to the June 7 vote, according to the
HDP.
The HDP is seeking to gain enough support from voters beyond
its Kurdish grassroots, especially progressives, to pass a 10
percent vote threshold and enter parliament.
Support for the HDP is limited by fears among many Turks it
has links with the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which
has fought a 30-year insurgency against the state in which
40,000 people have been killed. A peace process designed to end
the conflict is under way.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Gulsen Solaker; Editing by
Daren Butler and Digby Lidstone)