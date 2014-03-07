By Daren Butler
| DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, March 7
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, March 7
Kurdish rebel chief Abdullah Ocalan briefly beamed down from
billboards in southeast Turkey until police tore down the
posters, a mark of official unease over his enduring influence
among Kurds as local elections loom.
Ocalan's supporters see the vote as a make-or-break moment
for stalled peace talks aimed at ending 30 years of conflict
between Ocalan's separatist fighters and the Turkish state.
"There is a feeling that if ... we achieve a stronger
(election) result, the peace process will advance," said Gultan
Kisanak, mayoral candidate in Diyarbakir for the pro-Kurdish
Peace and Democracy Party (BDP) which governs the city.
"But if we relax and our votes decline, we Kurds fear that
the peace process could collapse," she said as campaigning got
under way in the largest city in the mainly Kurdish southeast.
The BDP has the same grassroots supporters and shares a
similar goal of political autonomy for the largely Kurdish
southeast region as Ocalan's banned Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK) militant group.
Turkey's top intelligence officials launched peace talks
with Ocalan in 2012 that led to a ceasefire a year ago; but
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has put the peace process on the
backburner in order to deal with a corruption scandal, one of
the biggest crises of his 11-year rule.
Against this background, photos of Ocalan emerged this year,
taken recently in his island jail of Imrali near Istanbul, in
another step in the gradual "legitimisation" of a figure long
reviled in Turkey as the "terrorist chief" behind a conflict
which has killed more than 40,000 people.
The benign image of a grey-haired and moustachioed Ocalan
smiling, arms folded and wearing a grey cardigan was a huge
departure from past pictures of the man at large in combate
fatigues, holding assault rifle. But was clearly still too much
for Turkish state authorities in Diyarbakir.
Ocalan was seized by Turkish special forces in Kenya in 1999
and flown back to Turkey where he was tried and sentenced to
hang. The sentence was reduced to life in prison after Ankara
abolished capital punishment, but emotions in Turkey over the
conflict remain raw.
Courts ordered the immediate removal of the posters and
also outlawed a campaign for his release among Kurds, who make
up some 20 percent of Turkey's 77 million population and who
suffered decades of discrimination.
"The state's mind is still confused," laughed Kisanak,
recalling how state officials had taken the photo but then had
become uneasy when people started parading it on the streets.
"This is a paradox that must be resolved. Mr Ocalan has a
great potential to bring peace, he is a strong leader... The
state must create the opportunity for him to serve peace."
CEASEFIRE BENEFITS
The March 30 polls will test how the peace process has
affected the standing of the BDP and its main rival, Erdogan's
AK Party, which believes absence of bloodshed in the last year
and its democratisation reforms will work against the BDP.
"Serious reforms have been implemented, bans on (Kurdish)
language and identity lifted. There is a peace process, people
are not dying," AKP mayor candidate Galip Ensarioglu told
Reuters, arguing that the BDP's past electoral successes had
been fuelled by injustice towards Kurds.
"In a normalising Turkey they will no longer be able to use
those injustices," he said at his party's campaign centre.
Erdogan showed considerable political courage in pressing
reforms, albeit too limited for some Kurds, and taking up talks
with the PKK, an act that in the not too distant past could have
been denounced as treason. But conflict in the southeast,
abutting Iraq, Iran and Syria, has exerted a drag on Turkey's
economy.
Diyarbakir has enjoyed an economic revival as growing
prosperity across Turkey filters down into the region in the
shape of new shopping centres, housing projects and highways.
An improving economy, coupled with hopes of progress towards
a peace deal, has been welcomed by many in the region.
"We are happy with Erdogan. He has done a lot for us. He
came here and gave the order for the renovation here," said
Mikail Isler, 29, pointing to the 11th century Diyarbakir Great
Mosque where he sells worry beads.
Opinion polls put the BDP ahead of the AKP in Diyarbakir and
much of the southeast despite the positive economic picture. But
there is no sign of voters in the region turning away from the
AKP because of the graft scandal dogging Erdogan's government.
That scandal has turned into a power struggle between
Erdogan, who denies claims of corruption in his inner circle,
and U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who counts many
followers in Turkey, especially in the police and judiciary.
Erdogan has said the corruption scandal is partly a bid by
Gulen to undermine the peace process in the southeast. Gulen's
movement denies being against the peace process.
The PKK ceasefire has largely held since Ocalan declared it
last March at Newroz, the Kurdish new year. The government has
begun implementing reforms aimed at boosting Kurdish rights.
But PKK commanders in the mountains of northern Iraq have
warned of renewed violence unless the process moves faster.
Such fears preyed on the minds of locals at a cafe near
Diyarbakir's Byzantine city walls, above the Tigris river.
"The PKK will do what Apo (Ocalan) wants, but if there is no
progress after the elections, violence could erupt again," said
fruit-and-vegetable trader Akif, 43, huddled with friends around
a small table overlooking a valley of lush green fields.
The PKK is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey,
the United States and European Union and Erdogan has invested
serious political capital in the peace talks in the face of
fierce nationalist opposition in Turkey.
ISLAMIST NEWCOMER
Diyarbakir today is more vibrant and relaxed than the tense,
impoverished city at the height of the conflict in the 1990s.
But tensions have recently resurfaced between the pro-Ocalan
camp and Islamist rivals whom they fought back then.
A Kurdish Islamist party, Huda-Par, which counts supporters
of the Hizbullah militant group among its members, is hoping to
draw support away from the main parties in the local elections
by appealing both to voters' Islamic and Kurdish identities.
"People have only voted for the BDP now because there was no
alternative. The AKP is the system party, the BDP successfully
used the Kurdish identity. But the BDP is not at peace with
Islam," said Huda-Par's candidate for Diyarbakir's key Baglar
district, Vedat Turgut.
The PKK, which launched its armed insurgency in 1984, has
Marxist roots but has tried to win over more religiously
conservative Kurds. It remains deeply at odds with Huda-Par.
Huda-Par and BDP supporters have fought street battles in
towns across the southeast, blaming each other for violence.
"They (the BDP) have been deliberately pulling us into an
atmosphere of conflict. But people are tired of conflict, they
are tired of death and blood. They want peace," Turgut said.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Gareth Jones and Ralph
Boulton)