ANKARA Nov 3 Editors of a left-leaning Turkish
news magazine were charged on Tuesday with attempting to topple
the government over a cover suggesting Sunday's election
strengthening President Tayyip Erdogan could lead to a "civil
war", the journal said.
Nokta's latest edition carried the cover headline "the
beginning of civil war" after the ruling AK Party founded by
Erdogan regained the parliamentary majority it had lost in a
June poll.
"Senior editors Cevheri Guven and Murat Capan have been sent
to jail pending trial over charges of 'staging a coup attempt'
and 'attempting to overthrow the government'," Nokta said on its
Twitter account.
The Istanbul court was not immediately available for
comment.
The AK Party, in power since 2002, won around a half of the
votes in Sunday's election and Erdogan remains unrivalled as a
political leader in Turkey. But secularist and liberal Turks
have been alarmed by what they see as his drift to authoritarian
rule and his increasing recourse to religious references.
Rights groups and opponents have accused Erdogan and the
government of trying to silence opposition media. Authorities
seized two opposition newspapers and took two TV channels off
air in the days ahead of the election in what they said was a
crackdown on one of Erdogan's arch enemies.
Journalists accused of involvement in coup conspiracies
against Erdogan have in the past been held in custody for months
or even years awaiting trial.
Turkey, which aspires to membership of the European Union,
ranks towards the bottom of global press freedom rankings.
Erdogan's opponents fear Sunday's election result, which could
pave the way for him to assume greater presidential powers,
could encourage increasingly authoritarian rule.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ralph Boulton)