* Turkey markets have been hammered by political uncertainty
* Grand coalition one likely outcome of Sunday's vote
* One poll sees late surge for AKP
* Election won't end divisions -investor
By David Dolan and Nevzat Devranoglu
ISTANBUL, Oct 30 Turkey's snap election on
Sunday will likely be a pivotal one for financial markets,
setting the stage for further uncertainty - and selling - or
ushering in a new government that could help quell recent
volatility.
But whatever happens, analysts warn, investors shouldn't
expect a panacea for the chronic political worries that have
hammered the lira currency and upended Turkey's position as one
of the world's most promising emerging markets.
"After 13 years of single-party government and internal and
external stability, Turkey is in a completely different
geopolitical environment," analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a
recent note.
"Expecting a total and permanent U-turn in Turkey's 'new
normal' after the November 1 elections is not very realistic."
Turks go to the polls for the second general election of the
year, which President Tayyip Erdogan hopes will see the ruling
AK Party win back the single-party majority it lost five months
ago.
Most opinion polls in recent weeks have suggested the AKP
will struggle to achieve this but may take more of the vote than
in the June 7 election, when it won 40.9 percent and was left
unable to govern alone for the first time since 2002.
However, one survey released on Thursday suggested there had
been a late surge in support for the AKP and that it could take
as much as 47.2 percent, comfortably enough to secure more than
half of the 550-seat parliament.
"Any post-election scenario which increases the scope for a
period of political stability will be welcomed by markets," said
Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"However, Turkish politics is a mess right now and there's
no market-friendly outcome as far as the election is concerned.
It's more a question of different degrees of unfriendliness."
Once feted by investors for years of stellar growth and
solid demographics, Turkey's reputation has been badly tarnished
by signs of Erdogan's creeping authoritarianism.
He has railed against high interest rates, inflaming
concerns about the lack of independence at the central bank. A
recent crackdown on opposition media has also unnerved
investors.
INCREASED VIOLENCE
The AKP, which was founded by Erdogan and now led - at least
in name - by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, was deprived of
single-party rule in the June 7 parliamentary election.
Davutoglu failed to find a junior coalition partner, pushing the
country towards Sunday's re-run.
Along the way, Ankara stepped up its attacks on the
militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) ending a
2-1/2-year ceasefire. The increased violence in the restive,
mainly Kurdish southeast, as well as Islamic State bomb attacks,
have also weighed on sentiment.
The lira is down 20 percent this year against
the dollar, making it one of the world's worst performing
emerging market currencies. In dollar terms, the blue chip BIST
30 index is down 28 percent, the third-worst
performance among 30 emerging market stock indices.
Some investors, including BGC Partners, have put a coalition
government as the most likely outcome, with the AKP seen as
forming an alliance with the main opposition Republican People's
Party (CHP).
A grand coalition between the Islamist-rooted AKP and the
centre-left, secularist CHP is regarded as the most favourable
outcome by financial markets, as it could serve as a check on
Erdogan's authoritarian tendencies.
"This so-called grand coalition represents the best way
forward for Turkey at this juncture," said Sinan Ulgen, a
visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe, in a report.
"Such a broad-based agreement could ease the country's
current extreme political polarisation and reintroduce a dynamic
of democratic and economic reform underpinned by a new momentum
toward the goal of EU accession."
Another, although less likely, scenario would be for the AKP
to return to single-party rule. This too, would be taken as a
positive, at least in the short term, by financial markets.
The least favourable, and perhaps least likely, scenario
would see no coalition, forcing the country to yet another
re-run.
"The possibility of yet one more election cannot be ruled
out, especially if Erdogan remains convinced that a fresh vote
could finally enable the AKP to win back a parliamentary
majority," Carnegie Europe's Ulgen said.
Whatever happens on Nov.1, one thing is certain - Turkey
isn't going to see a drastic turnaround in investor sentiment
anytime soon.
"Turkey is divided and the divisions won't end after the
election," said Gary Greenberg, head of emerging markets at
Hermes Investment Management in London, which is underweight
Turkish equities.
"The uncertainty is not just whether Turkey will have a
government, there is macroeconomic, financial, political and
policy uncertainty."
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London and Asli Kandemir
and Nick Tattersall in Istanbul; Editing by Toby Chopra)