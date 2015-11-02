ISTANBUL Nov 2 Ratings agency Moody's said on Monday the AK Party's Turkish election win reduced near-term political uncertainty but the impact on sovereign credit quality will depend on its strategy to combat low growth, high inflation and volatile capital flows.

In an emailed statement, Moody's said banks in Turkey still face elevated risk aversion towards emerging markets and elevated geopolitical risks despite the lowering in political uncertainty. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)