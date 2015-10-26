By Gulsen Solaker
| KARS, Turkey
KARS, Turkey Oct 26 The head of Turkey's main
opposition party indicated on Monday he would be open to
reviving coalition talks after a snap election on Nov. 1, taking
another stab at an alliance with the ruling AK Party after
discussions broke down in August.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People's
Party (CHP), also told Reuters in an interview that the previous
attempt to form a grand coalition between the two parties was
blocked by President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu.
Davutoglu's AK Party took 40.9 percent of the votes in June
parliamentary polls, failing to secure a single-party government
for the first time since coming to power in 2002. Efforts to
form a government with CHP failed after weeks of talks, setting
the stage for Sunday's election.
"We will consider the results of the election and do our
best to form a government," Kilicdaroglu said in an interview on
board the plane en route to a campaign rally in the eastern
province of Kars.
"Davutoglu and Erdogan are responsible for the inability to
form a coalition. Davutoglu does not have an independent will
and Erdogan controls him. As a person who could not go out of
Erdogan's area of effect, he did not have the chance to form a
coalition," he said.
Erdogan, who helped found the AKP, lobbied voters
aggressively in the run-up to the June election, hoping to
secure a supermajority that would allow it to change the
constitution and give him greater power.
Some in the party, in private at least, blamed him for their
drop in support, arguing his outsized ambitions hijacked the
campaign and put off even some AK loyalists.
The secular, centre-left CHP came second in the June
election with 25 percent of the vote. Polls have suggested the
AK Party will again fail to form a government alone and AKP
officials have said there is little appetite to push the country
toward yet another snap election after November.
Kilicdaroglu echoed that sentiment.
"Turkey cannot bear the burden of a new election," he said.
"A new election would break the trust of people in politics."
Davutoglu, who has said he is confident the AKP will be able
to regain its single-party rule, said in an interview on Sunday
that his party would not leave the country without a government
"even for a day" after the vote.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan and Richard
Balmforth)