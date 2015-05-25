(Adds markets, background)
ANKARA May 25 Turkey's ruling AK Party is seen
losing its parliamentary majority in a June 7 election and may
have to form a coalition government, according to the results of
a survey by pollster SONAR seen by Reuters on Monday.
The poll put AKP support at 41 percent, the main opposition
Republican People's Party (CHP) at 26 percent, the nationalist
MHP at 18.1 percent and the pro-Kurdish HDP at 10.4 percent,
just above the 10 percent threshold needed to enter parliament.
It was the second poll within days by a widely watched
pollster pointing to AK Party support just above 40 percent,
hitting sentiment among investors which have been pricing in a
majority for the AK Party.
Previous surveys by other pollsters had put AKP support
around the 45-47 percent level.
The lira eased to 2.61 against the dollar from
2.5961 on Friday. Istanbul shares fell 0.35 percent and
the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to 9.15
from 9.12 percent on Friday.
A level of support for the AK Party indicated by the latest
polls would make it very hard for it to achieve constitutional
changes sought by its co-founder, President Tayyip Erdogan, who
wants stronger executive powers.
