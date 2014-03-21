Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
WASHINGTON, March 21 The White House said on Friday it was "deeply concerned" about a ban on Twitter in Turkey, calling it contrary to democratic governance.
"The United States is deeply concerned that the Turkish government has blocked its citizens access to basic communication tools," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
"We oppose this restriction on the Turkish people's access to information, which undermines their ability to exercise freedoms of expression and association and runs contrary to the principles of open ... governance ... that are critical to democratic governance and the universal rights that the U.S. stands for around the world." (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler)
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
WASHINGTON, March 19 A newer class of type 2 diabetes drugs significantly cut the risk of death and hospitalization for heart failure compared with other medicines for the disease, according to data released on Sunday from a so-called real world study sponsored by AstraZeneca.
ANKARA, March 19 Turkey on Sunday accused Germany of supporting the network of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric it blames for last year's attempted coup, comments likely to aggravate a diplomatic feud between the two countries.