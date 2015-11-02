Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Nov 2 The White House said on Monday it was deeply concerned that media outlets and journalists were subject to pressure during the Turkish presidential campaign.
Amid reports that journalists were pressured in order to weaken political opposition, spokesman Josh Earnest said the White House has urged Turkish authorities to uphold the values of its constitution. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order