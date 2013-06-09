UPDATE 5-SoftBank-backed OneWeb to merge with Intelsat
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Updates list of advisers)
ISTANBUL, June 9 Turkish real estate firm Emlak Konut GYO said it had postponed book building for a secondary share offering (SPO) due to volatility in Turkish financial markets.
"The SPO has been postponed to a date where the conjuncture will be more suitable (...) due to fluctuation in domestic markets," the company said in a statement late on Friday.
Turkish markets were volatile last week, with investor nerves rattled by a wave of anti-government protests. The main Istanbul stock index lost almost 15 percent over the week.
Emlak aims to raise paid-in capital to 3.8 billion lira ($2 billion) from 2.5 billion through the SPO.
Turkey's largest housing developer said at the end of May that the price range would be 2.65-3.10 lira, which would make it one of the country's biggest share offerings since last November's secondary public offering by state-run lender Halkbank.
Emlak GYO, which builds residential properties including luxury high-rise apartments in cities across Turkey, is 75 percent owned by the Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKI) and 25 percent free float.
The Halkbank offering raised 4.51 billion lira. ($1 = 1.8730 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Updates list of advisers)
* Trump to address Congress at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday)
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Risks of both rising stock market volatility and inflation coupled with substantial underpricing on both fronts make both areas compelling investments for 2017, Pacific Investment Management Co said on Tuesday.