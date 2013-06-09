ISTANBUL, June 9 Turkish real estate firm Emlak Konut GYO said it had postponed book building for a secondary share offering (SPO) due to volatility in Turkish financial markets.

"The SPO has been postponed to a date where the conjuncture will be more suitable (...) due to fluctuation in domestic markets," the company said in a statement late on Friday.

Turkish markets were volatile last week, with investor nerves rattled by a wave of anti-government protests. The main Istanbul stock index lost almost 15 percent over the week.

Emlak aims to raise paid-in capital to 3.8 billion lira ($2 billion) from 2.5 billion through the SPO.

Turkey's largest housing developer said at the end of May that the price range would be 2.65-3.10 lira, which would make it one of the country's biggest share offerings since last November's secondary public offering by state-run lender Halkbank.

Emlak GYO, which builds residential properties including luxury high-rise apartments in cities across Turkey, is 75 percent owned by the Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKI) and 25 percent free float.

The Halkbank offering raised 4.51 billion lira. ($1 = 1.8730 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)