ANKARA Aug 15 Turkey must start work on an IPO of stated-owned oil and gas exploration company Turkiye Petrolleri (TPAO) in 2012 Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told Reuters in an interview, and an IPO of state pipeline company Botas would be secondary.

Yildiz added Turkey's energy market regulator (EPDK) would be split into two divisions, one for gas and power and the other for oil.

Regarding Turkey's ongoing talks with Japan over building a nuclear power plant, Yildiz said should these talks fail China, Finland, Canada and France might also be interested in constructing a plant in Turkey.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun)