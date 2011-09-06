ISTANBUL, Sept 6 Turkish consortium MMEKA, the
highest bidder in the tenders for power grids AYEDAS and BEDAS,
said it has now secured the financing for both electricity grids
and the Ankara Baskent natural gas network, but it could face a
legal battle to win them.
The group will apply to the country's Privatisation
Administration to acquire the grids, the company said in a
statement late on Monday.
MMEKA had submitted the highest bids of $1.8 billion for
AYEDAS, on the Asian side of the city, and $2.99 billion for
BEDAS, on the European side, in tenders.
However, the company had failed to secure the necessary
financing in time and the privatisation board had offered the
regions to the runners-up, Yildizlar SSS for AYEDAS and Aksa
Enerji for BEDAS. They are expected to make a decision by the
end of the month.
Turkey's Competition Board had separately cancelled the
Baskent natural gas grid sale for the same reason.
"There could be legal obstacles for MMEKA to acquire those
regions as the Privatisation Administration had already offered
the regions to other companies," Oyak Securities said in a
research note.
The Privatisation Administration cancelled the Ankara gas
network sale in May, saying the MMEKA consortium, which had
placed the top bid, could not meet its obligations.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)