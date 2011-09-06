ISTANBUL, Sept 6 Turkish consortium MMEKA, the highest bidder in the tenders for power grids AYEDAS and BEDAS, said it has now secured the financing for both electricity grids and the Ankara Baskent natural gas network, but it could face a legal battle to win them.

The group will apply to the country's Privatisation Administration to acquire the grids, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

MMEKA had submitted the highest bids of $1.8 billion for AYEDAS, on the Asian side of the city, and $2.99 billion for BEDAS, on the European side, in tenders.

However, the company had failed to secure the necessary financing in time and the privatisation board had offered the regions to the runners-up, Yildizlar SSS for AYEDAS and Aksa Enerji for BEDAS. They are expected to make a decision by the end of the month.

Turkey's Competition Board had separately cancelled the Baskent natural gas grid sale for the same reason.

"There could be legal obstacles for MMEKA to acquire those regions as the Privatisation Administration had already offered the regions to other companies," Oyak Securities said in a research note.

The Privatisation Administration cancelled the Ankara gas network sale in May, saying the MMEKA consortium, which had placed the top bid, could not meet its obligations. (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)