ANKARA, Sept 6 Turkish and foreign companies including local conglomerates Sabanci , Koc and STFA are interested in bidding for the Baskent natural gas network in a tender, government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The same sources said they expected around 10 companies to bid in the tender, and Spanish companies were among those interested.

Turkey's Competition Board had cancelled the Baskent tender as the highest bidder MMEKA failed to fulfill its obligations.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun)