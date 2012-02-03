ISTANBUL Feb 3 Russian gas supplies to
Turkey are expected to return to normal levels today after a
drop of more than 30 percent due to problems in transit
countries for cross-border pipeline, Turkish energy officials
told Reuters on Friday.
The officials said there were no plans to reduce supplies to
domestic consumers, despite heavy demand due to freezing weather
after several days of heavy snow.
The also said the disruption in supplies were the result of
problems in countries on the pipline route, rather than Russia.
Earlier on Friday, the head of the Bulgarian natural gas grid
operator Bulgartransgaz said supplies of Russian gas to
Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey and Macedonia had dropped by more than
30 percent.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Seda Sezer)