GE's Immelt says U.S. "diverging" from the world
Feb 27 The United States is "diverging" from the rest of the world and will be "less of a leader in trade", General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt said in a letter to shareholders.
ISTANBUL Feb 21 China's Avic International and Turkey's Hema Endustri, a Turkish engineering manufacturing company, will sign a $1 billion deal for power plant and coal production equipment, the Turkish energy ministry said on Tuesday.
The companies will make a 1320 megawatts thermal power plant and produce coal production equipment, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer)
Feb 27 The United States is "diverging" from the rest of the world and will be "less of a leader in trade", General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt said in a letter to shareholders.
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in January after three straight months of strong gains, but did little to change views that manufacturing was recovering from a prolonged slump amid rising commodity prices.
COLOMBO, Feb 27 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday to hit their lowest close in more than two weeks as investors were worried over rising interest rates, but foreign buying and block deals in Expolanka Holdings boosted the turnover.