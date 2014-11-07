ANKARA Nov 7 Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Friday the government did not currently anticipate any changes in natural gas and electricity prices before next summer, speaking in an interview with broadcaster AHaber.

Turkey hiked gas and electricity prices by 9 percent in October. It imports most of its energy needs and energy prices are a major contributor to inflation, which the central bank has been struggling to bring down, although a slump in global oil prices has eased pressures.

Turkey faces a parliamentary election in June next year.

