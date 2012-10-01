ANKARA Oct 1 Turkey has raised the consumer
price of natural gas by 9.8 percent from Monday in line with
increasing global energy costs, state energy company Botas
announced.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan had said prices would be
raised by between 10-15 percent in early October, and the
increase is seen as an effort to shore up public finances as the
government tries to shrink a widening budget deficit.
Turkey was Europe's fastest-growing economy last year with
an 8.5 percent expansion, but growth has slowed sharply this
year, to 2.9 percent in the second quarter, and tax revenues are
falling short of budget targets.
Energy officials previously told Reuters that gas prices
would be raised from the start of October and that electricity
prices would in turn be raised. Officials said the energy market
watchdog EPDK would announce an electricity retail price hike on
Monday.
