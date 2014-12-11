ISTANBUL Dec 11 Turkey could propose to Russia the construction of an integrated energy complex including an LNG terminal at its border with Greece, as part of talks for a planned new gas pipeline with its northern neighbour, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said.

Calling the new pipeline plan "Turkish Stream", in reference to the scrapped South Stream project, Yildiz said Turkey would study the new pipeline plan with Russia.

"We can do this project but it will not be a transit project," Yildiz told the Bosphorus Energy club meeting in Istanbul.

"We have proposals on this and perhaps including an LNG terminal, the construction of an integrated energy complex could be on the table," he said. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Mark Potter)