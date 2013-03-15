ISTANBUL, March 15 Turkish energy company Enerjisa, a joint venture of Turkey's Sabanci and Germany's E.ON, has made the highest bid of $1.23 billion in a privatisation tender for the Ayedas power grid in Istanbul.

Turkey's Privatisation Administration announced the news on Friday, after earlier holding public auctions for the Toroslar power grid in southern Turkey, as well as the Dicle and Vangolu grids in southeast Turkey. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Mark Potter)