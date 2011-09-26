ISTANBUL, Sept 26 Turkey's Enerjisa, a joint venture between Turkish Sabanci Holding and Austria's Verbund , is planning to takeover another power distribution network, Sabanci Holding energy group head Selahattin Hakman said on Monday.

"We aim to takeover another power distribution network, depending on future developments and our evaluations," Hakman told a press conference in Ankara, refusing to specify whether the target was AYEDAS or Gediz networks.

Hakman also added the company's capacity will exceed a target of 5,000 megawatts capacity in 2015, half of which will be renewable energy. The group currently has a 2,600 megawatts capacity, Hakman said. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)