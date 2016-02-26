BRIEF-Navient reports Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Navient Corp qtrly net interest income $340 million versus $486 million
ISTANBUL Feb 26 President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey's government would give every support to the domestic Islamic finance system and called for the share of Islamic banking to be raised to 25 percent of the overall sector.
In a speech at a ceremony to launch an Islamic finance bank in Istanbul, Erdogan also renewed his criticism of high "double digit" interest rates, saying rates needed to be used "morally" if Turkey is to have a strong economy. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)
BRASILIA, April 18 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Tuesday made new concessions to ease passage of an unpopular pension reform bill that has drawn angry demonstrations from labor organizations, including police unions that tried to invade Congress in protest.