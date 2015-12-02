ISTANBUL Dec 2 A Turkish court has asked
experts to determine whether the "Lord of the Rings" character
Gollum is good or evil to decide whether a doctor insulted
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, the defendant's lawyer told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Erdogan's lawyers are sueing Bilgin Ciftci, a physician from
the western city of Aydin, after he shared pictures on social
media of the president juxtaposed with those of the "small,
slimy creature" immortalised in J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy novels.
"The prosecutor didn't watch the movie and he defined Gollum
as 'the monster in a bad role'. But we said Gollum can't be
defined as evil. The character itself is a war between good and
bad. He is basically seen as a victim of society," said Ciftci's
lawyer, Hicran Danisman.
"The judge said he was familiar with the movie but he
couldn't decide whether Gollum was good or bad," she said.
The experts who must decide the issue include a cinema
specialist, a behavioural scientist and a psychologist, Danisman
added.
Gollum appears in Tolkien's tale "The Hobbit" and in his
"Lord of the Rings" trilogy, which have both been turned into
blockbuster movies.
Gollum is depicted as both an antagonist of Tolkien's
heroes, the hobbits Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, and also as a
victim of a powerful magic ring that has twisted his body and
mind.
In Turkey, insulting the president is a crime punishable by
up to four years in jail.
Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics for more than a
decade, brooks little dissent and has sued dozens of people,
including cartoonists, a former Miss Turkey winner and teenagers
on accusations of insulting him.
