ISTANBUL Aug 28 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan formally asked former foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Thursday to form a new government and be his prime minister, CNN Turk news channel reported.

Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in as Turkey's president earlier, cementing his position as its most powerful leader of recent times, in a step opponents fear heralds more authoritarian rule and widening religious influence in public life.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay)