* Prime minister warns against "double-headed government"
* President defends his intervention over rally
* Erdogan and Gul could be rivals in presidential election
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Oct 31 Turkey's President dismissed
suggestions by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan that he had
exceeded his authority over the handling of a banned protest
march, highlighting increasingly open differences between the
two.
Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics for a decade and
overseen unprecedented economic growth, is widely expected to
stand for a newly-created powerful executive presidency at
elections in 2014. Recent polls, however, present Abdullah Gul
as the more popular figure, though he has not expressed any
intention to run for the new post.
Erdogan expressed irritation at police failure to prevent
thousands of secularists marching in a banned Republic Day rally
in Ankara on Monday to protest against what they see as an
increasingly repressive and Islamist government.
Police eventually fired tear gas and water cannon to
disperse the crowd, prompting Erdogan to question who had
ordered them to remove barricades blocking the protesters' path.
"We did not get this country to where it is today with
double-headed government and this country will go nowhere in the
future with double-headed government," he told a news conference
on Tuesday, in a thinly-veiled reference to the presidency.
Gul, a co-founder of the ruling AK Party along with Erdogan
in 2001, on Wednesday rejected the idea of a conflict of powers.
"There can be nothing more natural than me as president
asking officials that the Republic holiday be celebrated
throughout the country in a decent way," Gul said.
"There is no double-headed (government) in the state ... Our
constitution and laws clearly state our authority, duty and
responsibilities," he told reporters at the presidential palace.
Republic Day marks the foundation in 1923 of the modern
Turkish secular republic by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, whose image
the protesters carried on their march. Many secularists see
Erdogan, whose party was first elected to power in 1992, as a
threat to that secular system - an accusation he denies.
The two men have agreed to disagree in the past on issues
including freedom of expression, and officials in Ankara say
their relationship is built on deep mutual respect. But their
differences are becoming increasingly public.
The frictions risk becoming a distracting feature of Turkish
political life as the country grapples with challenges including
the impact of war in neighbouring Syria, slowing economic growth
and a resurgent conflict with Kurdish militants.
Gul criticised Erdogan this month over the detention of
members of parliament in alleged conspiracy trials, telling the
opening of parliament that deputies in such cases should be
allowed to work until final verdicts were reached.
"I don't want to enter into a polemic with our president. It
is obvious we don't share the same view," Erdogan told reporters
at the time.
CALM MANNER
Gul's press adviser Ahmet Sever was quoted by newspapers as
saying the president, whose calm manner presents him as a more
conciliatory figure than the fiery Erdogan, had asked the Ankara
governor to show "tolerance" in handling Monday's protests.
Erdogan, who has dominated the political landscape since his
Islamist-rooted AK Party swept to power in 2002, has little
patience with challenges to his authority. Hundreds of
politicians, military, academics and journalists are on trial on
charges of plotting against the government.
The prime minister did not directly criticise Gul over
Monday's protest, instead blaming police "weakness" and saying
he did not believe the president would give such an order to
allow a banned rally to pass. But he used the incident to again
lay out his case for an executive presidency.
"If a presidential system is brought in we will then take
these steps much more easily," Erdogan said.
"Then there will not be such a problem, but aside from that,
it is clear what everyone does. My duty as a prime minister is
clear and our president's area of duty is clear," he said.
Interior Minister Idris Naim Sahin sought to dispel
speculation of a dispute over the issue, telling Milliyet
newspaper nobody gave the order for the police barricades to be
removed and protesters broke through them in the confusion.
Erdogan is by far the most popular politician with the
country's new, conservative-minded middle class, having presided
over a decade of unprecedented prosperity.
But recent opinion polls indicate he could face resistance
to a bid for an executive presidency planned under
constitutional reforms.
Opponents fear that would further consolidate his grip
without a parliament strong enough to rein him in. The current
presidency is largely ceremonial, though the president must
approve laws passed by parliament and makes important
appointments in the judiciary and education.
Gul is also popular and the results of a survey by Turkish
pollster MetroPOLL last month showed Turks would prefer him as
their next president over Erdogan.
Erdogan's supporters warn that if the parliamentary system
is not changed, disputes between the president and prime
minister will become a regular feature.
"If this system continues, the president and prime minister
will clash. This tension will completely dominate the political
agenda," parliament speaker Cemil Cicek was reported as telling
the editor of Aksam newspaper at the president's Republic Day
reception on Monday.