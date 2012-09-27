* Previous talks with PKK broke down
* Militant violence at most intense in a decade
* Two soldiers, 13 PKK fighters killed in latest clashes
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Sept 27 Turkey's intelligence agency
may hold talks with Kurdish militants if the time is right,
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, as his
government grapples with an upsurge in separatist violence in
the country's southeast.
The conflict has cost Turkey dearly since the militants took
up arms in 1984, both in human and economic terms, and as the
death toll climbs there is growing public pressure on Erdogan to
bring an end to the bloodshed.
Turkish intelligence officials have had contact with senior
figures from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the past few
years to try to end a conflict that has claimed more than 40,000
lives, but talks have broken down.
Those contacts included secret talks, thought to have been
held in 2010 in Oslo between intelligence officials and PKK
negotiators, as well as meetings on the small island of Imrali,
where PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan is serving a life sentence.
"We have taken these steps in Oslo and Imrali before ... and
we will take the same steps again when we deem them necessary,"
Erdogan said in a live interview on Turkey's NTV television
station late on Thursday.
"The timing of such a move is very important, but we are not
prejudiced against such an act," he said.
Erdogan's comments came after Turkey's main pro-Kurdish
party called for the resumption of talks between the state and
the PKK to prevent a further escalation of violence.
Clashes in the past few months between Turkey's armed forces
and militants from the PKK - considered a terrorist organisation
by Ankara, the United States and the European Union - have been
among the heaviest since the conflict began.
Turkish soldiers backed by helicopters killed 13 PKK
fighters on Thursday during clashes in Cukurca near the
mountainous Iraqi border, security sources said. Two soldiers
were killed and three wounded in the fighting.
Ankara has linked the upsurge in violence to the conflict in
neighbouring Syria. Erdogan has accused President Bashar
al-Assad of arming the PKK militants and raised the possibility
of military intervention in Syria if the PKK were to launch
attacks from Syrian soil.
Erdogan also blamed European and Scandinavian countries for
allowing PKK sympathisers to raise finances for the group on
their soil.
"Terrorist leaders walk free in these countries, and they
allow them to collect financial aid in the streets, creating a
resource worth millions of euros," Erdogan said. "Scandinavian
countries literally act as accessories to the terrorist
organisation."
The EU labelling of the PKK as a terrorist organisation has
made it harder for Kurds in Western Europe's large Turkish
diaspora to provide it with support.
Danish police said this month that an investigation of
Turkish citizens of Kurdish origin had resulted in the arrest of
eight people suspected of funnelling around $25 million to the
PKK since 2009.
TEACH THEM A LESSON
After a decade in power, Erdogan's attempts to end the
28-year-old war with Kurdish militants in the mountainous border
region with Iraq are coming under scrutiny.
His government has broken taboos with some reforms such as
authorising Kurdish language teaching and broadcasting, but the
death toll in fighting over the past 15 months has been the
heaviest since Ocalan was captured in 1999, according to the
International Crisis Group think-tank.
Erdogan defended his government's record.
"I have presented before the number of military operations
carried out and soldiers killed during the terms of different
governments in the last 30 years. Our term has been the one with
the least number of military operations," he said.
"But on the number of martyrs (Turkish soldiers killed), the
terrorist organisation has never been so powerful in terms of
the arms they own ... Our security forces have taught them the
necessary lessons, and will continue to do so."
The head of Turkey's armed forces said in a newspaper
interview on Wednesday that the military also had the capability
to launch a sustained operation against the PKK in northern
Iraq, where it has its main base.
Erdogan gave his interview a few days before his AK Party's
congress, where he is expected to set out the party's future as
it goes through its biggest overhaul since coming to power a
decade ago.
Turkish special forces captured Ocalan in Kenya in 1999
after Assad's father, then-President Hafez al-Assad, cast him
out of Syria amid concern that Turkey would launch military
action over the militant leader's presence in Damascus.
Since his conviction, Ocalan has been jailed on Imrali,
located in the Marmara Sea south of Istanbul.