ANKARA Aug 28 Tayyip Erdogan will cement his
position as modern Turkey's most powerful leader when he is
sworn in as president on Thursday, advancing his drive to
reshape the country but heralding what critics fear will be an
increasingly authoritarian rule.
In a final speech to supporters of his AK Party on Wednesday
he spoke of his move from the prime minister's office to the
presidential palace as the birth of a new Turkey. But he vowed
that the AK's mission to elevate the country as a major regional
power would go on unchanged after he left party politics.
He will be sworn in as president at around 1100 GMT.
Erdogan's victory in Turkey's first popular presidential
election this month caps more than decade as prime minister in
which the economy has tripled in dollar terms and the country
has carved out a growing, though often controversial, role in
the politics of the conflict-torn Middle East.
Opponents warn his ambition to establish an executive
presidential system will concentrate too much power in the hands
of a leader with autocratic instincts and lead the EU candidate
country ever further from the secular ideals of the republic's
founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
Erdogan's rhetoric has long played on the divisions between
his supporters among Turkey's pious conservatives and a
Western-facing, largely secular class suspicious of his Islamic
ideals. In his farewell party address, he tried to strike a more
conciliatory note.
"Whether they love us or not, I reach out my hand from here
to every one of the 77 million people," he said. "We understand
your lifestyles, your values... We want you to understand the
bans, restrictions and threats we overcame to get here today."
His combative nature was still in evidence, however, as he
vowed to fight on against the "treachery" of his ally-turned-foe
U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. Erdogan accuses Gulen of
orchestrating a corruption scandal targeting the government
through a network of followers in the police and judiciary.
That power struggle, along with anti-government
demonstrations last summer, have made for one of Erdogan's most
difficult years in office. But he has bounced back with success
in both local and presidential elections this year.
CHALLENGES AHEAD
After being sworn in, Erdogan will lay a wreath at Ataturk's
mausoleum before a ceremony at the presidential palace.
Senior representatives of some 90 countries from Asia,
Africa, the Middle East and Europe will attend, including the
emir of Qatar, the president of Ukraine, and Iran's foreign
minister, according to Erdogan's office, although no major
Western heads of state are expected.
Erdogan now faces the challenge of retaining his grip on the
country in a role which has so far been largely ceremonial and
which requires that he sever his links with the ruling AK Party,
12 years after it first came to power.
After assuming the presidency Erdogan will ask outgoing
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who took over from him as AK
Party leader on Wednesday, to form a new government. A new
cabinet is set to be announced on Friday.
The current economic team, including Deputy Prime Minister
Ali Babacan and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, is expected to
remain largely intact, while intelligence chief Hakan Fidan, a
close Erdogan confidante, and EU minister Mevlut Cavusoglu are
leading contenders for foreign minister.
Erdogan aide Yalcin Akdogan was also expected to take up a
position in cabinet, possibly as a deputy prime minister, while
AK deputy chairman Mustafa Sentop is seen as a candidate for
justice minister, senior officials have said.
The AK party must win a stronger majority in parliament in a
general election due by next June if Erdogan is to secure his
ambition of changing the constitution and establishing an
executive presidency.
