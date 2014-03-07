ISTANBUL, March 7 Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
said Turkey could ban Facebook and YouTube, which he says have
been abused by his political enemies, after local elections on
March 30.
Erdogan is locked in a power struggle with the U.S.-based
Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former ally who he says is
behind a stream of "fabricated" audio recordings posted on the
Internet allegedly revealing corruption in his inner circle.
"We are determined on this subject. We will not leave this
nation at the mercy of YouTube and Facebook," Erdogan said in a
late night interview with the Turkish broadcaster ATV.
Asked if the possible barring of these sites was included in
his planned measures, he said: "Included."
Erdogan says the release of his purported conversations is
part of a campaign to discredit him. Gulen denies any
involvement in the recordings, and rejects allegations that he
is using a network of proteges to try to influence politics in
Turkey.