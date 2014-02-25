ANKARA Feb 25 Turkish riot police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse several hundred people protesting against the government at an Ankara university on Tuesday ahead of the opening of a highway in the city.

"Government resign", "Thief Tayyip Erdogan", the crowd of mainly students chanted on a road within the university campus where they set up a makeshift barricade.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan accused political rivals of shameless fabrication of a telephone tap of him telling his son to dispose of large sums of money on the day police raided houses in a graft inquiry into his government.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Ralph Boulton)