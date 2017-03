ISTANBUL Aug 28 Turkish police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse protesters in central Istanbul who sought to march in protest at Tayyip Erdogan's swearing in as Turkey's president on Thursday.

Around 200 protesters gathered in the tourist district of Taksim, chanting slogans against Erdogan and carrying banners saying "Presidency cannot wash away corruption or theft", local media reported.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Alison Williams)