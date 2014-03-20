BRIEF-Kempharm Inc says presents clinical data for opioid prodrug candidates
* Kempharm Inc says presents clinical data for opioid prodrug candidates at American Academy of Pain Medicine's annual meeting
ANKARA, March 20 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday repeated his threat to close down social media platforms including Twitter in Turkey and said he did not care about the potential backlash from the international community.
"We will wipe out all of these," Erdogan told thousands of supporters at a rally in the northwestern province of Bursa.
"The international community can say this, can say that. I don't care at all. Everyone will see how powerful the Republic of Turkey is," he said.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
March 16 PTC Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday that it would buy the rights to Marathon Pharmaceuticals Llc's controversial Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug, Emflaza, for $140 million upfront.
