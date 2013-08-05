SILIVRI, Turkey Aug 5 A Turkish court sentenced retired military chief of staff General Ilker Basbug to life in jail on Monday for his role in the "Ergenekon" conspiracy to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.

The court judges, announcing verdicts on the 275 defendants in the case, also sentenced three opposition MPs to between 12 and 35 years in prison. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)