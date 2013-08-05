SILIVRI, Turkey Aug 5 A Turkish court on Monday began sentencing nearly 300 defendants accused of plotting to overthrow the government, handing prison sentences of up to 20 years to some and acquitting 21 others.

The court was announcing the verdicts individually. Verdicts on high-profile defendants including former armed forces commander Ilker Basbug were yet to be announced. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)