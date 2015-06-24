BRIEF-Asia United Bank reports FY net income of 2.3 bln pesos
* FY net income 2.3 billion pesos, up 52 percent year on year
LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey is seeking to raise US$1.5bn from the issuance of sukuk and yen-denominated bonds this year, according to a treasury official.
The sovereign, rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch, is to raise around USD400m-equivalent from the yen-denominated transaction and the rest from the sukuk.
"The merit [of the yen deal] is not going to be the principal amount, but issuing as a standalone without JBIC support," the official said at the sidelines of a conference in London.
The sovereign is aiming to price the sukuk in the fourth quarter of the year, and the yen-denominated deal at some point in the second half of the year, according to the official. (Reporting By Michael Turner, writing by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* FY net income 2.3 billion pesos, up 52 percent year on year
LONDON, April 4 Italy outperformed the rest of the euro zone government bond market on Tuesday after a European Commission spokesperson said late on Monday there could be a solution on a bailout for two struggling Italian lenders.