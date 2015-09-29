ISTANBUL, Sept 29 Turkey's Borsa Istanbul may
struggle to launch an initial public offering (IPO) by the
second quarter of next year as planned, its chief executive said
on Tuesday, citing low market valuations.
Tuncay Dinc told a news conference that the IPO "may be
difficult" by that deadline. Borsa Istanbul has markets for
stocks, derivatives and gold. Turkey's equity market, like its
lira currency, has been hit by widening concerns about political
uncertainty this year.
(Reporting by Birsen Altayli, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing
by David Dolan)