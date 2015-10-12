ANKARA Oct 12 Turkey's ruling AK Party has suspended its rallies ahead of a Nov. 1 parliamentary election until Friday in response to double suicide bombings that killed at least 97 people in Ankara, party spokesman Omer Celik said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference, Celik said some of the party's subsequent rallies would be held under the banner of "unity against terror".

