ANKARA Oct 11 Turkey will hold a parliamentary
election on Nov. 1 as planned despite the bombing of a rally of
pro-Kurdish and labour activists which killed at least 95 people
in the capital Ankara, a senior government official told Reuters
on Sunday.
"Postponing the elections as a result of the attack is not
on the table at all, even as an option. The elections will be
held on Nov. 1 as planned," the official said following
Saturday's attack, the worst of its kind on Turkish soil.
"Because of the rising risks, the security at election
rallies, which is already being increased, will be raised
further. The election will be held in a secure way."
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing
by Daren Butler)