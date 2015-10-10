ISTANBUL Oct 10 Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) said its members had been specifically targeted in suspected twin suicide bombings at a peace rally in Ankara on Saturday and warned the death toll may rise, with many seriously injured.

"Just after the beginning of the march, at about 10:04 am, two bomb attacks occurred among the HDP cortege. For this reason, it is understood that the main target of the attacks was HDP," the party said in a statement.

"Many of the injured people are heavily injured, so there is a fear that the number of dead people may increase," it said, giving the same casualty toll of at least 30 dead and 126 injured as the interior ministry.

(Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)