TUNCELI, Turkey, Sept 25 At least seven soldiers
were killed in the eastern Turkish city of Tunceli on Tuesday
when their armoured truck drove past a vehicle laden with
explosives detonated by suspected Kurdish militants, security
sources said.
Ambulances rushed to the scene of the explosion as flames
rose from two vehicles on a road through a thinly populated part
of the provincial city.
Militants from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), considered
a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European
Union, have carried out a wave of attacks on military targets in
recent months, stepping up their 28-year-old armed campaign.
The recent fighting has been some of the heaviest since the
PKK took up arms in 1984 with the aim of carving out a Kurdish
state.
PKK fighters killed 10 soldiers and wounded at least 60 last
Tuesday when they fired rockets at a military convoy travelling
between the provinces of Bingol and Mus, also in eastern Turkey.
Fighter jets and attack helicopters have been bombarding PKK
camps in the southeastern border region with Iraq in recent
weeks. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict,
which has hampered development in one of Turkey's poorest
corners and worsened instability in a region bordering Iran,
Iraq and Syria.